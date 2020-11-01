GRACE MARIE MORTON, 80, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Grace was born to the late Okey Burton Neal and Deretha Eliza Osborne on August 7, 1940 in Bickmore, WV. Grace was a devoted Christian and member of Lick Fork Baptist Church. She served her time there as the church custodian, treasurer of the building fund, Sunday school teacher, and a member of the choir.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Kermit Douglas "Jack" Morton; brothers, Wetzel and Okey Grant "Chuck" Neal; sisters, Dorothy Jane Deboard and Thelma Neal.
She is survived by her sisters, Cordelia (John) Hall of Petaluma, CA, June (Wilbur) Holcomb of Indore, WV, Dianna (Jim) Markle of Ivydale, WV, Geraldine (Larry) Legg of Bickmore, WV, Arbutus (Jerry) Gould of Indore, WV, Catha (Ron) Kauffman of Fredricksburg, Ohio, Patricia (Recil) Brown of Bickmore, WV, and Judy (Mike) Steiner of Bickmore, WV. She was loved by many nieces and nephews and two aunts, Aunt Marie Osborne Morris at 101 years old and Aunt Stella Overball Osborne of Lizemore, WV. Cousin and best friend Mary Jones of Bickmore, WV, family friend Susie Neal of Bickmore, WV, and thank you to Miss Ruby Legg of Bickmore, WV for all her help.
Graveside Service will be Saturday, October. 31 at 1 p.m., at Sunset Cemetery with Pastor Naamon Moore, John R. Osborne and Rocky Osborne Officiating.
