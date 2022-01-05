GRACE PARSONS MILLER 95, of Nitro passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2021. She was born to Lawrence and Odessa Parsons of Charleston on August 31, 1926.
Grace will always be remembered as a pillar of strength with a heart of gold. Her compassion and kindness impacted many lives and left the world a better place. She loved her cats and enjoyed feeding and watching the backyard birds. She was an avid collector of Native American Artifacts, and enjoyed displaying her educational collection at many archaeology shows. She was a sponsor of the Keep a Child in School Program and was a Girl Scout Leader. She retired from the WV Department of Handicapped Children.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dr. David Miller; brothers- Guy, Virgil, Howard, and Roger Parsons; sisters- Reba Burdette, Billie Edens, Texie Starcher, Sue Rakes, Shirley Casdorph, Roberta Marion, and Hazel Cavender.
Grace is survived by her daughters- Cheryl Matthews, Kim Miller, and Karen Balmer all of Nitro, Lisa Rich (Greg) of Marlinton; son- Dr. Keith Miller of Roanoke, VA; sister- Linda Padgett of Morgantown; brother- Rudy Parsons of Dunbar. Grace is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home in Saint Albans on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery in Sissonville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that cat food and related items be donated to your local animal shelter.