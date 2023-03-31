Thank you for Reading.

Grace Smith
GRACE SMITH, of Sod, WV, went Home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, surrounded by family.

She is preceded in death by husband Roe Smith, their infant son Jeffrey, grandson Jeremy Swann, parents Ora and Pansy Pauley, sister Shelby Cecil, brothers Raymond "Denzil" Pauley, and her twin brother Fray Pauley. She leaves behind her dear sisters Monzella McDougal and Shirley Ryan, along with many loved nieces and nephews.

