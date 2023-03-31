GRACE SMITH, of Sod, WV, went Home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, surrounded by family.
She is preceded in death by husband Roe Smith, their infant son Jeffrey, grandson Jeremy Swann, parents Ora and Pansy Pauley, sister Shelby Cecil, brothers Raymond "Denzil" Pauley, and her twin brother Fray Pauley. She leaves behind her dear sisters Monzella McDougal and Shirley Ryan, along with many loved nieces and nephews.
She was born in Lico, Boone County on February 21, 1936. She and Roe started their life together on December 6, 1958. They were blessed with four birth daughters: Terri, Sandra, Lisa (Mike), Rita (Robert). She welcomed Norma Brogan (Calvin) and Julie (Jeremy) Johnson many years ago as her daughters of the heart, sharing in their triumphs and their tears in the journey of life. She was blessed with many grandchildren, and she loved each of them with all her heart: Joshua Browning, Michael Browning (Dee Dee), Katie Murray (Josh Stephan), Holly Dingess (Josh), Brandon McClure (Kayla), Taylor Landers (David), Emily Jones (Stephen), Morgan Swann, Austin Swann, Destiny Sparks, Megan Jenkins, Rachel Bailey (Caleb), and Grace McCallister. With Norma and Julie, she gained Brittany Griffith (Brent), Allison Henck (Grant), Hannah Guilliams (Michael), Karrah and Hayden Johnson. She had 21 great grandchildren. She truly thought they were all "great": Emylee, Haley, Colt, Randi, Isabella, Everly, Kaydon, Kolton, Farryn, Maximus, Moses, Shepherd, Jules, Eliot, Margo, Garrett, Rosie, Gwen, Beckett, Brinley, and Bailey.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church, Sod with Pastor Robert McCallister, Brandon McClure, Austin Swann & Josh Dingess officiating. Burial will follow at Lively Cemetery, Sod. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service at the church.