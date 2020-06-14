Grady Ray Edens

Grady Ray Edens
GRADY RAY EDENS, 69, of Dunbar, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

He was born on September 29, 1950, to the late, Rusty and Evelyn Edens.

Grady was a professional musician and a security guard. He was also a beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend.

Grady blessed those who crossed his path in his life journey. He is loved by so many. Our lives will not be the same without you in it Ray. John 3:16.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Ipock Edens; daughter, Robin Edens; and brothers, Ronnie and Michael Edens.

Grady is survived by his son, James Edens; grandchildren, Storm Edens, Tori Edens and dear to his heart, Lexi "Cricket" Gandee; sisters, Kay Edens Jewell and Kim Edens Dunn.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar

www.kellerfuneralhome.net

