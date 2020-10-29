Grafton Proctor

GRAFTON "ROGER" PROCTOR, 76 of Malden, passed away Sunday morning after a long battle with Black Lung.
Roger was born in Leslie, WV to Grafton and Beula Judd Proctor, (both deceased). His mother passed when he was 15 years old and his father when he was 16 and he was the eldest of 4 children. His Aunt and Uncle, Eileen and Coy Lawhorn (both deceased) fostered the children to allow them to remain together.
His cousins Ronald Lawhorn (deceased) Charles Lawhorn of Indiana and Jeff Lawhorn (deceased), became brothers overnight.
Survived by his loving wife, Terry Garretson Proctor of 55 years, his only daughter, Sherry Simpson (Steve) of Charleston only grandson Laden Mullins of Poca. Brothers, Harold (Tina) of Campbell's Creek, Rick (Donna) of Topeka, IN and Sister, Linda Tony (Randy) of Goshen Indiana, and his very close Brother & Sister in law Ray and Renee Wells of Charleston.
Roger worked at Kanawha Manufacturing, Bethlehem Steel, Cedar Coal and retired from Kanawha Manufacturing in Charleston as a welder.
Roger sang Karaoke at the Belle Recreation Center where he was reacquainted with old friends and gained many new ones over the years. He was a very kind soul with a witty sense of humor that will be missed by everyone who knew him.
A walk through visitation will be held from 12 Noon to 1 p.m., on Friday October 30 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with a Private family service beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastor David Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be sent to Kanawha County Animal Shelter 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311 or Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Rd, Ona, WV 25545
