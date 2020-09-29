GRANVILLE DOUGLAS "PETE" MITCHELL, 66, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at home. A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Lone Oak-Rogers Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
