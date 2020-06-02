GREG ALLEN MORRIS, 61, of Blue Creek passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home with family by his side.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved his family, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. Greg attended Pinch Ridge Memorial Church, liked fishing, camping, and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Greg is preceded in death by his father William J. Morris, and brother Jeffery Morris.
He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years Sandra K. Morris; mother Betty Rowh Morris; sons, Casey (Megan) Morris of Elkview, Justin Morris of North Charleston, step son Tommy (Tracie) Atkinson of Poca, step son Chris Atkinson of Frame, sister; Lisa Bergeron of Kansas City and grandchildren; Lydia Morris, Jace Morris, and Sydney Morris.
A visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Wednesday June 3, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Doug McClung officiating. Burial will follow at White-Melton Cemetery in Blue Creek.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.