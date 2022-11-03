Thank you for Reading.

Gregory Alan Shaffer
GREGORY ALAN SHAFFER, 65, of Cross Lanes went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2022 at home after a long illness. Greg was born March 1, 1957 in Charleston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Sadie Peyton; father, Robert "Bob" Shaffer; grandparents, Oscar and Gladys Smith, and Virginia Bringwald; brothers, Daniel Peyton Jr., and John Peyton.

Greg graduated from Charleston High School in 1975. He was an Army Veteran, and after an Honorable Discharge, he married Sandra on April 2, 1982. Greg was former employee at Lowe's, and was on the Frame Volunteer Fire Department, Station 34. He enjoyed camping, playing drums in numerous bands, and especially spending time with family.

