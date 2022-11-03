GREGORY ALAN SHAFFER, 65, of Cross Lanes went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2022 at home after a long illness. Greg was born March 1, 1957 in Charleston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Sadie Peyton; father, Robert "Bob" Shaffer; grandparents, Oscar and Gladys Smith, and Virginia Bringwald; brothers, Daniel Peyton Jr., and John Peyton.
Greg graduated from Charleston High School in 1975. He was an Army Veteran, and after an Honorable Discharge, he married Sandra on April 2, 1982. Greg was former employee at Lowe's, and was on the Frame Volunteer Fire Department, Station 34. He enjoyed camping, playing drums in numerous bands, and especially spending time with family.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 40 years, Sandra Shaffer at home; children, T.J. Shaffer (Tiffany) of Kanawha City, Cassie Bobo (Charles) of Cross Lanes, and Jennifer Orcutt of McDowell County; sister, Patti Baughman (Craig) of Tornado; grandchildren, Justin, Santana, Josh, Allie (Colton), Taylor, Peyton, Isaac, and Paisleigh; one great-granddaughter, Kenzleigh; his step-mother, Dee Shaffer; and siblings, Mark, Bobby, and Brenda.
The family would like to thank family friend, Lisa Dickerson, and Kim and Harry Clute for their help during Greg's illness.
Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, with Mark Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.