GREGORY ALLEN ROAT "SWEET DADDY", 61 of Cannelton, passed away peacefully October 29, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born on January 7, 1959 in Montgomery to the late Louis and Gloria Roat. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Michael Roat.
He spent most of his adult life doing Masonry. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and being a "PawPaw". He always had a pocket full of candy and all the kids knew it.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Lynn Roat. Children Sarah (Aaron) Sargent of Montgomery, Brittany Roat, Jessica (TJ) Roat and Christopher Paul Roat of Cannelton. Grandchildren Paisley Kay Sargent and Rose Marie Parker, siblings; Shannon (Wanda) Roat, Tommy (Marcie) Roat and Beverly (Dennis) Pritt all of Cannelton. As well as many nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 11 am on Wednesday, November 4, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Anthony Moss officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Friends may call from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com