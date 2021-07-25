GREGORY DAVID "GREG" GRIFFITH, age 72, of South Charleston, passed away Sunday July 11, 2021 at his residence.
He was born May 26, 1949 in Charleston, son of the late David and Lucile Stratton Griffith. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Hudock.
He served his country in the US Army in Vietnam, where he was wounded and received The Purple Heart.
Greg is survived by his loving wife, Lindell; two daughters, Yvonne Martin and Jennifer Buckley; sons, Eric Griffith and Shawn Griffith; sister Debbie Morris; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A military graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday August 14, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
A military graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday August 14, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Memories of Greg may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.