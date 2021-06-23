GREGORY GERALD MAIRS, age 54, of Sissonville, passed away surrounded by his family and friends on June 17, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a short Stage 4 Cancer diagnosis.
Greg was born October 22, 1966, in Charleston, son of Jarrell L. Mairs and Ruthann E. Prather.
He was a 1984 graduate of Ripley High School. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and being with family and friends especially his Mother, whom he was very close to and had been caring for many years.
Greg worked for 32 years as an electrician for IBEW Local 466. Greg is survived by his sons, Shonathan and Kavan Mairs; Father, Jarrell Mairs (Dora White and her sons, Jeremiah and Hunter); his Mother, Ruthann Prather; Aunts, Aretta Mairs Murphy (Mike) and Bonita Mairs; Uncle, Lewis Prather; his siblings, Tony Williard (Yvonne), Renae Monk (Roger), Stacey Sparks (Bill), Donny Mairs (Tayler Parsons), Denny Mairs; nephews and nieces, Harley Hill, McKinsey Haynes, Megan (Sparks) Daniels, Kayla, Devon, Nathan, Payten, Grace and Reilly Sparks, Jaylee and DJ Mairs. His special cousin, Clay McConihay, and many other family and too many friends to list.
Friends may call on the family during visitation from 6 to 9 p.m., on Monday, June 28 at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, WV. A service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Waybright Funeral Home with Pastors Buddy Mairs and Al Mendez officiating. Entombment will follow in the Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum at Pocatalico.
