GREGORY (GREG) ALLEN HAVERTY passed away on July 29, 2021, after a short illness, he was 69 years old.
Greg was a resident of Nitro. He was born on April 28, 1952, a son of the late Escoe and Freda Mae Haverty.
He is survived by his wife Joyce; daughter Kim Ashley and her husband Jason; son Casey Haverty and his wife Beth; grandsons Noah and Logan Ashley; granddaughters McKinzey and Abigail Haverty, and Emma Ashley; and a sister Anna Smithson and John Parrish.
Greg was a 1970 graduate of Nitro High School. He was a retired mechanic from Welding Inc. His favorite place was in his garage tinkering on something. Throughout his life he liked to fish, ride his motorcycle, and spend time with his family. His love, smile, and laughter will be missed by all who knew him.
Services will be Saturday, July 31st at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV with the visitation from 12 - 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV. You may send the family condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com