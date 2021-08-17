GREGORY HANCOCK 38, of Kanawha City entered into eternal peace on August 14, 2021 following a short illness.
Greg had a heart of gold and a giving hand that would help anyone in need. His infectious personality drew so many people to love him. His wit and humor were unmatched. He was a master of all art but was an exceptional sculptor. Music was a part of his soul, he loved playing his guitars "Nora" and "Mom". Greg was an avid horror movie fan and loved all things Halloween. To know him was to love him. While his window may be empty, he is forever in our hearts....... So be it -GH
Greg was a student of Marmet Elementary, East Bank Junior High, Riverside High School and Douglas Education Center where he studied Tom Savini's Special Make-up Effects. He was a long-time employee of Bare Knuckles Tattoo.
He is preceded in resting by grandfathers, Harold Hancock, Brady Messer, and Jack Sowers. We are certain a glorious reunion was had by Greg and his childhood dog/best friend, Pretty Boy.
Left to forever cherish his memory are his mother, Elizabeth Hancock, whom he loved with all his heart and soul; grandmother, Rosie Hancock, whom he adored, cherished and loved so much; grandmother, Jessie Stone; sisters, Jennifer Fields (Matt Jones) and Heather Riffe (Travis); nieces, Jayden and Emiley Piscopo; nephews, Jackston Fields and Gage Phillips; Eternal love and fianc e, Sarah Rose, along with her children, Joseph and Caylee Rose; brothers, Paul Kirk and his children, Gage and Presley Kirk, Bobby Piscopo and Josh Piscopo; best friend, Candice Stalnaker and her son, Alaric Cook; special friend, Andy Valentin; god mothers, Nancy Lovell and Vicky Jett Thomas; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
In honoring Greg's final wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you open your heart judgement free as he did to help people. Greg would often empty his pockets to strangers with no expectation of how it would be spent. He never passed a stray animal he didn't feed or a turtle he didn't rescue. To honor him is to continue his selfless deeds.
To send the family online condolences please visit Gregory Hancock Facebook page.