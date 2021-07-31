GREGORY JAMES CLINE, 57, of Wayside, WV, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. To honor Greg's wishes, his remains will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
