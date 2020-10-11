GREGORY JOHN ELLIOT of Charleston died peacefully September 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born December 28, 1968 in Ravenna Ohio. He was the son of John and Fonda Elliot.
Greg grew up in Northeast Ohio, attending Orange High School and Kent State University. He was a faithful Cleveland Browns fan, even in the lean years.
Greg co-founded P.O.V. Print and Design, Burton Ohio in 1995 with his life-long best friend, Chris Yuhasz. Chris and Greg were kindred spirits and remained best friends throughout the years.
Greg met and fell in love with his future wife Jennifer (nee Ernst) in Burton and married in Charleston in 2000. They were blessed with a daughter Elizabeth (Lizzie)
Greg joined the family health care business, AMFM (American Medical Facilities Management) and advocated for quality care in long-term care. He became the voice for patients, families and skilled nursing professionals at the State and National levels.
He served on the Board of Directors on the West Virginia HealthCare Association and the Board of Directors of the American Health Care Association at the National level.
He was also committed to the Charleston business community, serving as Chair of Charleston Chamber of Commerce and Vice-chair of Charleston Area Alliance.
Greg had a great sense of humor, often involved in harmless mischief. He inherited his father's love of trains, both real and scaled models. He loved to cook for family and the AMFM Grill Team. He took great pride in his RV, "CuzzinEddy." Greg, a beloved son, brother, uncle, husband and father was loved and respected by many. He will be sorely missed.
Greg is survived by his wife, Jennifer Elliot (nee Ernst) and daughter Elizabeth; parents, John and Fonda Elliot of Charleston; brother, Andrew (Shannon) Elliot; nephews, Drew Elliot and Quinton Elliot of Charleston; and uncle, John Bolovan of Cleveland Heights.
The family is grateful for the care provided by the team of doctors and nurses at CAMC in his last days.
A private family service was held at Snodgrass Funeral. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association virtual Heart Walk (www.heart.org/charlestonwvwalk). Select Team: Share the Love-Honoring Greg Elliotor mail contributions in Honor of Greg Elliot Heart Association West Virginia PO Box 11524 Charleston, WV, 25339
Memories of Greg may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.