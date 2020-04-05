Gregory LaMont Hubbard

GREGORY LaMONT HUBBARD, age 60, of Charleston, formerly of Montgomery, died April 3, 2020. He was the son of Wiley and Edith Wright Hubbard. At this time there, will not be any services or visitation, but a memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later time. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

