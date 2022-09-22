GREGORY LEE KEES 1950-2022 was the son of the late Shalous Eugene Kees and the late Mabel Alene (Cantley) Kees of West Virginia. His paternal grandparents were Elmer and Alice (Marcum) Kees of West Virginia, and his maternal grandparents were Thomas and Alice (McCormack) Cantley of West Virginia.
After graduating from Cedar Grove High School, Greg received his bachelor's degree from West Virginia State University and became a Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff, serving 12 1/2 years and rising to the rank of Sergeant. He later became an insurance fraud and arson investigator, and led special investigator teams, in West Virginia, Florida, and Alabama. Before retiring he worked at Northside Medical in Pell City Alabama as a staff coordinator. While living in West Virginia, he was active with the Buckskin Council of the Boy Scouts of America, eventually serving as District Chairman.
Greg was a devoted and loving husband, an excellent father, a wonderful grandfather, a helpful neighbor, and a good friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Ann (Linkous) Kees of 52 years of marriage. He leaves behind his daughter, April Kees Arjona (Renaldo), his son, Scot Kees (Laura), and 4 grandchildren, Sean Arjona, Katherine Arjona, Lexi Kees, and Gabrielle Kees. He is also survived by his sister, Sherry Kincaid of Ohio, and his brother, Mike Kees (Brenda) of North Carolina, in addition to several nephews and nieces.
There will be a chapel service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, West Virginia on Saturday, September 24 at 1:30 p.m. For those who knew Greg in Alabama, the family will host a lakeside celebration of life at a later date to be determined in October.
Arrangements are being handled by O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gregory's name to any animal shelter of their choice. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com