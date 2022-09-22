Thank you for Reading.

Gregory Lee Kees
GREGORY LEE KEES 1950-2022 was the son of the late Shalous Eugene Kees and the late Mabel Alene (Cantley) Kees of West Virginia. His paternal grandparents were Elmer and Alice (Marcum) Kees of West Virginia, and his maternal grandparents were Thomas and Alice (McCormack) Cantley of West Virginia.

After graduating from Cedar Grove High School, Greg received his bachelor's degree from West Virginia State University and became a Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff, serving 12 1/2 years and rising to the rank of Sergeant. He later became an insurance fraud and arson investigator, and led special investigator teams, in West Virginia, Florida, and Alabama. Before retiring he worked at Northside Medical in Pell City Alabama as a staff coordinator. While living in West Virginia, he was active with the Buckskin Council of the Boy Scouts of America, eventually serving as District Chairman.

