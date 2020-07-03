GREGORY LEE PAYNE, 37, of Robson, W.Va., passed away June 21, 2020.
Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 4, at Brookside Ministries, 18419 Deepwater Mountain Road, Mt. Carbon, W.Va.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Austin, Daniel - 12:30 p.m., Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.
Browning, James - 1:30 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Cogar, Lela - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Cook, Thermal - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Estep, Jerry - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Grose, Violet - 2 p.m., Phillips Cemetery, Ovapa.
Hager, Vaughn - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Ratliff, Karen - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Rose, Mary - 3 p.m., Mollohan Cemetery, Birch River.
Smith, Dorothy - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.