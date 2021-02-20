GREGORY PAUL GREER, 56, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on February 9, 2021, from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Greg was born in Richwood, WV on September 30, 1964 to Paul and Charolette Greer. He started volunteering at a young age with the Craigsville and Richwood Volunteer Fire Departments. Greg obtained his Private Pilot's License at the age of 17. He graduated from Fairmont State College with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Greg was a former Investigator / Bomb Technician with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, a former Special Deputy with the US Marshals Service, and a former Horry County Policeman. Greg was a Master Mason with the Camden Lodge #107. Greg loved the beach and enjoyed checking up on his friends and family through daily texts.
He is survived by his mother and father, Charolette and Paul Greer; his sister and brother-in-law, Kelli and Todd Mullens; his nephew, Noah Mullens; his niece, Grace Mullens all from Milton, WV; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who he loved.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, February 21 at 1 p.m., at Mt. View Memorial Park, Richwood, WV.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Greg may be made to the Richwood Vol. Fire Dept. Richwood Vol. Fire Dept. 10 White Ave. Richwood, WV or Craigsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. 445, Craigsville, WV 26205
Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home.