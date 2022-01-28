Gregory Scott Dean Jan 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Memorial service for GREGORY SCOTT DEAN Will be held January 29, 2022 at 2 p.m., Rebecca Chapel 147 Moran Ave, Dunbar WV.Please Wear Masks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Gregory Scott Dean Will Rebecca Chapel Scott Dean Recommended for you Local Spotlight Phyllis Gay Roach Linda DeRito Bill Walker Walls Gordon Blaine Grant Blank Cecilia Rye Boggs Blank Terry Dean Asbury Orville Ray McGraw Blank Ella Juanita Bailey Scott Nancy Sue Nease Joan Ashmore Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes