GREGORY "GREG" STEPHEN WOOD of Lexington, Kentucky, died on Friday, January 6, at the age of 57, after a sudden and unexpected illness.

Greg was a graduate of Hurricane High School and West Virginia Institute of Technology. He enjoyed a successful career as an investment advisor. He never met a stranger and was a selfless friend to all he met. Greg always pushed you to be the best version of yourself you could be. His true passion was his family, and Greg took the role of dad very seriously. He lived every moment for his "kids". Greg also worked tirelessly and helped pass the 50/50 parental rights legislation in Kentucky.

