GREGORY "GREG" STEPHEN WOOD of Lexington, Kentucky, died on Friday, January 6, at the age of 57, after a sudden and unexpected illness.
Greg was a graduate of Hurricane High School and West Virginia Institute of Technology. He enjoyed a successful career as an investment advisor. He never met a stranger and was a selfless friend to all he met. Greg always pushed you to be the best version of yourself you could be. His true passion was his family, and Greg took the role of dad very seriously. He lived every moment for his "kids". Greg also worked tirelessly and helped pass the 50/50 parental rights legislation in Kentucky.
He is survived by his children, Anslee Wood and Logan Wood, his mother, Jennie Wood, his sister, Debbie Wertz (Bill), niece and nephew, Jennifer Desai and David Wertz (Anna), his long term girlfriend and companion Stacie Prigge and her children, Chandler, Carsyn, and Caden. He is predeceased by his father, David Wood.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at First Baptist Church of Hurricane (2635 Main Street, Hurricane, WV 25526), and a memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m., with Jerry Losh officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg's behalf to the Special Olympics (support.specialolympics.org).