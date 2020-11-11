Greta Carr

GRETA MAE CARR, 78, of Charleston, West Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Friday November 6, 2020 after a short bout with COVID 19 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke Virgina.
Greta, was born in Charleston, West Virginia on November 2, 1942 to Iola and Romie Mosley. Greta was raised in Chesapeake, West Virginia and attended the segregated Garnet High School but graduated from the integrated East Bank High School.
She met and married her one and only husband and life love Charles Carr(deceased) from St. Albans, West Virginia. They had two daughters Vicki (Charles) McIe and Kimberly Houston.
Greta worked and retired from Union Carbide in South Charleston, West Virginia where she enjoyed her career as an audit clerk. While married to Charles, both Greta and Charles attended West Virginia State College pursuing an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts
After retirement, Greta enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her only grandchild, Hannah Houston, 16.
Greta is preceded in death by her loving husband Charles,parents Iola Mosley Richardson and Eugene Mosley, step-father Curtis Richardson, brothers Eugene Mosley, and Albert Mosley. She is survived by sisters Catherine (Freddie) Jones of Charleston, West Virginia, Iola (Littlebit) Mosley of Charlotte, North Carolina, and brothers Lawrence (Jeanette) Mosley of Patterson, New Jersey, Sam Mosley of Detroit Michigan, George Mosley of Charleston, WV, and Raymond Richardson of Charleston, West Virginia and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family has entrusted the final care of Greta to Preston Funeral located 812 Donnally Street in Charleston, West Virginia. A viewing service will be held on Friday November 13, 2020 from 11 to 12. A short service will follow at the funeral home with a precession to final resting place at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, West Virginia.