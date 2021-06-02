GRETA EVON MORRIS, 78, of Sanford, Fla., passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones after a long illness. She was courageous, determined and caring for others until the end. Her abiding love for family and good nature will be greatly missed by all.
Evon was born on November 16, 1942, in Rosedale in Braxton County. After graduating from Elkview High School -- the first in her immediate family to do so -- she moved to Sanford, Fla., to start a family. She worked in various Seminole County offices as a public servant until relocating back to West Virginia in 1985, eventually retiring back to Sanford in 2002 after serving for many years as a secretary for West Virginia University Medical School in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Fern Marks, and sister Rita Carte.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Morris of Deltona, Fla., and son, James Morris and wife Kyle Donnellon of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister Margaret Linda Marks of Dunbar; and grandsons, Gene Burke III of Guffey, Colo., and Jason and Zachary Burke of Deltona.
Evon will join with family in Elmira Cemetery, Braxton County, and per her wishes there will be no funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society in her name.