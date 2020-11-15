GRETA LENORA WILKERSON, 96, of South Charleston, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
She was born on June 19, 1924, in Glenville, to the late Hayward Ellyson and Gertie Crites Ellyson.
Greta worked in retail sales for Stone and Thomas Department Store. She was also a member of South West Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Virgil Thompson Sr.; her second husband, John Graham Wilkerson; son, Ervin "Keith" Thompson; brother, Hobert Ellyson; and sisters, Glenda L. Drake and Glenna Powers.
Greta is survived by her sons, Charles Thompson Jr. (Wanda) and Robert Thompson; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.