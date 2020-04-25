GRETA LORRAINE MALLORY, 86, of South Charleston, passed away on April 22, 2020.
She was born on December 22, 1933, in South Charleston, to the late Edward and Gladys Mallory and was a lifelong resident.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth Junior Mallory; sisters, Juanita, Betty, June and Exie; brothers, C.E., Frank, Bob, Jim and Hubert; grandsons, Robbie Wright and Jeremy Casto; and great grandson, Joey Bartley.
Greta is survived by her sister, Barbara Knuckles; and brother, Forest Mallory. She is also survived by her children, Sue Rapp, Brenda Johnson, Judy (Sammy) Pauley, Kenny (Jeannie) Mallory, Donna (Frank) Hoffman and Cindy (Vernon) Casto; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and numerous great great grandchildren; and many family members and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and doctors on the Cardiopulmonary Intensive Care Unit at CAMC Memorial for their care.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, April 25, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. for family and friends at Fox Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.