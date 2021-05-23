GRETHEL ELLEN CLEVENGER NARDELLA 94, of Gassaway passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway. A graveside service will held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25th at Broad Run Cemetery in Jane Lew, WV.
