GRETHEL ELLEN CLEVENGER NARDELLA 94, of Gassaway passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway. A graveside service will held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25th at Broad Run Cemetery in Jane Lew, WV.

