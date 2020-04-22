Mr. GROVER CRANSTON "BUD" RASNIC, 80, of Cross Lanes, went home to be with the Lord April 20, 2020.
Bud was a Christian and a member of Rock Branch Independent Church where he loved serving at the Crossroads Men's Shelter. He was a former employee of Wicks in Ohio and Adams Wholesalers, where he served as the General Manager. Bud was an Army Veteran, enjoyed fishing, and was an Avid Golfer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bette Dawn Rasnic; parents, Gaylord and Myrtle Rasnic; brothers, Grady and Clinton Rasnic; sister, Dorothy Johnson; and son, Tim Rasnic.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Reed Rasnic; four children, Tonya (Dick) Berdine, Todd (Nancy) Rasnic, Tamara (Marty) Hawkins, and their mother, Connie Rasnic and Teresa Whitney; daughter - in - law, Teresa Rasnic; sisters, Dee Glass, Dinah King and Darlene LeBlanc; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Genesis Putnam Center for the wonderful care given to Bud.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Grover "Bud" Rasnic will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, with Pastors Delbert Hawley and Brad Joseph officiating. Entombment will follow in the memory gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Rock Branch Independent Church, 133 Cross Lanes Drive, Nitro, WV 25143.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www .hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Rasnic family.