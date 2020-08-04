GROVIE MAE RICE TAYLOR, 96, of Point Pleasant, WV passed away on August 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Yauger Cemetery in Leon, WV. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.
