GROVIE MAE RICE TAYLOR, 96, of Point Pleasant, WV passed away on August 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Yauger Cemetery in Leon, WV. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.