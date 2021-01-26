Guineth L. Stricker

GUINETH L. (ESTEP) STRICKER 8-6-1932 to 1-20-2021 The angels of Heaven escorted our angel, Guineth L. (Estep) Stricker, 88, of Little Creek Road in Chelyan, WV, home to be with the Lord on January 20, 2021.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother and caring grandmother. She was a member of the Slaughter's Creek FWB Church where she was a teacher, mentor, president of the ladies aid for years, and an inspiration to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Eugene Estep. Survived by her second husband, Ben F. Stricker; her children, Loralie (Chuck) Huffman, Diana Diegert, Kay Estep, Randy (Cheryl) Estep, and Susan (Frank) Adkins; step-children, Marilyn Marcha, Mike (Myong) Stricker, and Rose (Tom) Seabolt; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Family will host a memorial service at Slaughter's Creek FWB Church on Wednesday January 27, 2021 at 11 a.m., (masks are required). A short graveside service hosted by Pryor Funeral Home will follow at Massey Cemetery in Winifred at 1 p.m. Reverend John Hudson and Reverend Gary Smith will be officiating the memorial and graveside services.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Slaughter's Creek FWB Church Ladies Aid or Building Fund Programs (PO Box 15102, Marmet, WV 25365).