GUNELL GRADY, 93, of Eleanor, and Nitro passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
She was born December 31, 1929 in Sissonville, the daughter of Cleo and Georgia Casto Saunders. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Grady, son, Darrell Grady, brothers Wardy, and Harold Saunders, sisters, Isabel Martin, and Irene Saunders, and grandson, Colt Grady.
Gunell was a member of WV Home Mission Church in Nitro for over 70 years. She loved sewing and being with her family. A loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend that will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Charles "Chuck" Grady (Kathie), of Cross Lanes, daughter in law, Carol Grady, of Winfield, grandchildren, Pam Higginbotham (Tommy), of Red House, William Parrigan, of Winfield, Brett Grady (Olivia), of Nitro, Samantha Grady (Richard), of Eleanor, Tracie Martin (Seth), of Hurricane, Kimber Higginbotham, Katie Hosher, Kristin Watkins, Kinsey Heskett, and Kayleigh Parrigan, great grandchildren, Alisa Grady, Chazz Grady, Lily Grady, Jacob Grady, Luke Beck and Kate and Krew Martin.
Celebration of Gunell's life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home with Pastor Joey Scarberry and Pastor Scott Casto officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.