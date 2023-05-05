Thank you for Reading.

Gunell Grady
GUNELL GRADY, 93, of Eleanor, and Nitro passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

She was born December 31, 1929 in Sissonville, the daughter of Cleo and Georgia Casto Saunders. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Grady, son, Darrell Grady, brothers Wardy, and Harold Saunders, sisters, Isabel Martin, and Irene Saunders, and grandson, Colt Grady.

