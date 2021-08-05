GUY ARBAUGH, 89, of Nitro WV died July 30, 2021 at his home. In honoring his wishes, the message he wanted is as follows: "Please no mourning, just join me in my celebration. Thanks to all my family, relatives and friends for the life you gave me. You made it a Great Life. Now I am in a better place than you are. And when you come and join me we will celebrate together. I loved you all and you can rest assured I still do."
Guy is survived by his daughter Terri (Jeff), son Tyke (Lisa), grandsons Brad, Chris and Evan and his sister Lorraine (Jim). He's also survived by the many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws he deeply loved. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife Beulah, sister Marie and brother Bill. A memorial service will be held on August 21 at St Paul's Methodist Church on 20th St in Nitro. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m., followed by a service starting at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kanawha Hospice Care or to St Paul's Methodist in Nitro.