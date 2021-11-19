GUY C. PORTER, JR., 94, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. He was born December, 1926 in Charleston and lived his whole life in the house his father built in 1925. He was preceded in death by his parents G. Callie Porter and Abby Keely Porter and first wife Betty Lee West Porter.
He is survived by his wife Carmel Barber Porter, Children Jim (Beth) Porter of Charleston, Shari (Bruce) Shull of Gig Harbor, WA and David Porter of Charleston. Stepchildren Don (Debbie) Barber of Stuart, FL, Charles (Beth) Barber of Piedmont, SC, Susan (Doug) Perry of Pearland, TX and John (Gerry) Barber of Panama City, FL, 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
He graduated from Charleston High School and Denison University in Granville, OH. He entered the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1944 as a private and was honorably discharged in 1946, having served in the Philippine Islands during World War II.
Guy founded Porter Properties, Inc and was engaged in land development, residential construction and property management for over 50 years. He was a Broker and a Certified Property Manager and served as President of the Charleston Board of Realtors and the Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors.
He was a lifelong member of Charleston Baptist Temple, serving many years on the property and finance committees among others and was currently serving as Trustee. He was Chairman of the Construction Committee during the addition of the Activities Building.
He was a 73 year member of Kanawha Lodge #20 AF&AM. He also was a member of Scottish Rite of Charleston, Tyrian Chapter #13, Commandery #4, Beni Kedem Temple A.A.O.N.M.S., Past President of Beni Kedem Oriental Band, Tiskelwah Chapter #45 Order of the Eastern Star, and Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem serving as Supreme Second Wise Man in 1998-99.
He enjoyed traveling extensively and was Past President of the West Virginia Unit of the Airstream Club where he was a member for 40 years. He particularly enjoyed traveling to his second home, a log cabin in Sevierville, TN.
Funeral Service officiated by Dr. Jim Hewitt will be held Saturday November 20 at 2 p.m., at the Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris Street, Charleston with visitation two hours beforehand. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston with Masonic rites by Kanawha Lodge #20.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charleston Baptist Temple Property Board.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV