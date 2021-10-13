GUY E. BYER, 85, of White Sulphur Springs passed away October 9, 2021 at Greenbrier Valley Hospital in Ronceverte.
Guy was born September 15, 1936 in White Sulphur Springs and was the son of the late Julian "Pete" and Myrtle Perkins Byer.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, a golfer and caddy at the Greenbrier Hotel for 7 decades, and was a ceramic tile installer.
Preceding Guy in death by his sisters, Doris Loving, Helen Syndenstricker, Sara Loving, Judy Brant and Karen Clinebell; brothers, Harold Lee Byer, Russell Byer, Sonny Byer, Calvin Byer Tommy Gene Byer and two infant brothers.
Surving him are his daughters, Melissa Meisenheimer of Holland, MI and Rina Mendell of Allegan, MI; son Guy Byer II of Allegan, MI., son in law Marty Mendell; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sister Hilda Bates of Covington, VA and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Guy will be Friday October 15, 2021 at 2 p.m., at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs with Pastor Garrett Bostic officiating. Interment will follow at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens, Lewisburg.
The family will receive their family and friends from 6 until 8 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements