GUY FOSTER, JR went home to be with the Lord on December 1, 2020. Born on February 8, 1942 he was preceded in death by his parents Guy and Emma (Schoolcraft) Foster, brothers Shannon, Calvin and Jim Bill Foster, sisters Eloise Mullins and Betty Rollins.
Guy is survived by his wife Julie Foster; sons Jesse (Bernadine) Foster, Gregory (Angela) Foster; daughters Tammy (Hansford) Carte, Angela (Frankie) Lane; brothers John Foster and Jackie (Faye) Foster; twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Friends may gather with the family 11 am Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church of Adonijah, WV. A private graveside service will be held.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.penningtonfuneral.com.
Pennington-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Foster family.