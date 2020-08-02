GUY C. MCCULLOUGH, 75, of Mt. Nebo, WV passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home in Avon Park, FL. Private funeral services will be held at White Funeral Home at Summersville, WV. Interment will follow at Gilgal United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.