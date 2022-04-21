GUY MONROE OSBORNE, 44 from Elkview, WV left this life to start a brand new one in heaven on April 18, 2022. Guy was a loving father, husband, son and brother.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy.
The loved ones he left behind includes his mother, Joyce, father Chuck, brother Eric (Lindsay) and his grandmother, fondly referred to as Squirrel. He also loved his precious niece, Lai. His absence will be strongly felt by his wife of 5 years, Bobbie Spry Osborne, his son Judge, his precious daughter Charleston and his step-daughter Savannah. He also leaves behind many, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends he had made through the years.
An avid republican on this earth, one can only imagine that Guy will have found the most fabulous hunting spot Heaven has to offer, as being outdoors is where he found the most peace. Peace that would often be overtaken by watching his favorite, Fox News. An active, passionate man, his family will find smiles through the years as they recall the wonderful memories of the trips they had taken together and the laughs that they shared.
The service will be at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 12 - 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Friends are invited to continue to celebrate Guy's life immediately afterwards at the home of his brother Eric Osborne.