GUY S. YACKWAY, 93, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Yackway family.
