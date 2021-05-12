GUY S. YACKWAY 93, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
He was born in Montgomery to the late Sam and Rose Spadafore Yackway. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Webb Yackway.
Guy was retired owner of General Window Cleaning, Charleston. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans. He was a member of the Sons of Italy and the Elks Lodge, Charleston. He was an avid golfer and West Virginia Mountaineer fan.
He attended Morris Harvey College, (now the University of Charleston) and was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
The family has asked that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 49 years, Kay Holt Yackway; daughter, Kim Lannan; grandchildren, Kendall Vick (Brian), Conor Lannan and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans with Celebrant Patrick M. McDonough officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, but if you wish you may make a donation to Hubbard Hospice House, West, In Memory of Guy S. Yackway, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW., South Charleston, WV 25309.
You may visit Guy's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
