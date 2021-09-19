MR. GUY SMITH DOOLEY, JR., 96, of Ansted, WV, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Avery Place Assisted Living Facility in Winterville, GA after an extensive illness. Mr. Dooley was born March 8, 1925, in Page, WV and was the son of the late Guy Smith Dooley, Sr. And Gladys Leoda Dorsey Dooley and was a member of a family consisting of 4 boys and 5 girls.
In September of 1939, at the age of 14, Mr. Dooley and his family moved to Summersville, WV, where he attended and graduated from Summersville High School in 1943. Upon graduation, Mr. Dooley enlisted in the U.S. Army in Clarksburg, WV on August 11, 1943, and, attended basic training at Fort McClellan in Anniston, AL and was later assigned to the 34th Infantry Division, 133rd Regiment, 3rd Battalion, Company L within the 5th Army. Mr. Dooley served in the Italian Theatre in 1944 where he gallantly fought in the Anzio, Rome, and Northern Apennines Campaigns where he was promoted to Buck Sergeant/Squad Leader in June 1944. On October 2, 1944, at 4:45pm leading his squad into battle and directing them into places of cover he detonated an anti-personnel mine causing much damage to his feet and legs. Mr. Dooley was shipped stateside November 1944, where he was treated at Ashford General Hospital (The Greenbrier) in White Sulphur Springs, WV and discharged from there in July 1945. For his heroic service, he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service, the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Combat Infantry Badge.
Upon discharge from the military, Mr. Dooley enrolled at West Virginia University graduating in pre-med in 1949. Mr. Dooley began his professional career at Commercial Credit Corporation in Charleston, WV, and, subsequently moved to Portsmouth, Ohio, Beckley, WV, and Pittsburgh, PA. He started his banking career in Montgomery, WV in 1963 moving his family to Ansted, WV. While at Montgomery National Bank, Mr. Dooley moved through the ranks from Assistant Cashier, Vice President and Trust Officer, Executive Vice President and was elected President of the bank on June 30, 1972. In 1978, he was elected Chairman of the Board and in 1986 he became President and Chairman of the Board of the bank's holding company, Liberty Bancshares. After Montgomery National Bank, he became part of United Bank in 1992, and served as Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Fayette County Offices.
Mr. Dooley always found time in his very successful banking career to serve in a multitude of community positions such as President of the Upper Kanawha Valley Economic Development Corporation, President of the Upper Kanawha Valley Chamber of Commerce, being chosen as the Upper Kanawha Valley Citizen of the Year, member of the Fayette County Planning Commission, member of the Fayette County Urban Renewal Authority, Fayette County Transition Team, and Treasurer of the West Virginia Tech Foundation. Mr. Dooley was presented with a plaque by the Mount Olive Correctional Complex for his many years as Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Board. In 2006, he was inducted into the West Virginia Tech Athletic Hall of Fame in recognition of his decades of service to the Tech Athletic Scholarship Fund. In 2015 for his unwavering base of support for Fayette County for decades, he had a trail named in his honor and was added to the Fayette County Wall of Honor. Mr. Dooley retired from public service in 2018.
Mr. Dooley was happily married for over 50 years to Mrs. Anna Lee Dorsey Dooley (deceased). They were the parents of 4 children, Linda Ann Dooley Parsons and husband Squire Parsons, Guy Smith Dooley III (deceased) and wife Janet McCabe Dooley, James Allen Dooley and wife Janis Ellen Dooley, Reverend Joseph Edward Dooley and wife Sheri Lynn Dooley, 17 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren. He is survived by a brother, Thomas Dooley of Summersville, WV, a brother Harry Dooley of Falls of Rough, KY and a sister Peggy Fitzwater of Summersville, WV. He was predeceased in death by 4 sisters and 1 brother.
Mr. Dooley anchored his spiritual life in the finished work of Jesus Christ becoming a Christian at a young age. He was a member of Ansted Baptist Church in Ansted, WV for over 50 years. He was a member of the Summersville Masonic Lodge #76.
A private graveside service will be held at Walker Memorial Cemetery in Summersville, WV on September 25, 2021 interment following under the direction of Lantz Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ansted Baptist Church, c/o Pastor Randy Spurgeon, P.O. Box 388, Ansted, WV 25812. Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com.