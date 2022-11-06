GUY WILLIAM "BILL" BOTT, SR., 89, of South Charleston passed away November 2, 2022.
He was a past deacon of South Charleston Presbyterian Church. Bill was a 32nd Degree Master Mason, serving his lodge over 50 years. He was a former employee of Union Carbide and retired after over 30 years of dedicated work. Bill enjoyed coaching little league baseball and was a former Cub Scout pack leader. He loved golfing and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Richards Bott; parents, John and Grace Bott; sister, Sandy Estes; and granddaughter, Jaime Cooper.
He is survived by sons, Bill (Pam) Bott of Belton, Texas, Rick (Tammy) Bott of Charleston; sister, Bonnie (Terry) Wells of Teays Valley; and brother, Phil (Mary Ann) of Ocala, Fl.; grandchildren, Lt. Col. Jonathan (Erin) Bott, Joshua (Ryan) Bott, Hannah (Ben) Fredrick, Samuel (Jenna) Bott and Cami Birchfield; great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Sadie Bott, Bentley and Wesley Bott, James and Gwen Fredrick, and Timothy Cooper.
A special thank you to his caregivers, Della Groscup, Angie Brewer and Brenda Parsons.
Services to Honor the Life of Guy will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston, with H.R. Whittington officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.