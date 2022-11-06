Thank you for Reading.

Guy William "Bill" Bott Sr.
GUY WILLIAM "BILL" BOTT, SR., 89, of South Charleston passed away November 2, 2022.

He was a past deacon of South Charleston Presbyterian Church. Bill was a 32nd Degree Master Mason, serving his lodge over 50 years. He was a former employee of Union Carbide and retired after over 30 years of dedicated work. Bill enjoyed coaching little league baseball and was a former Cub Scout pack leader. He loved golfing and fishing.

