Gwen Dunlap

GWEN "SUE" RHODES DUNLAP, 65, of Charleston, died December 16, 2020, at home.
Born May 23, 1955, to the late Charles "Chuck" and Georgann Rhodes. Sue worked at Kmart in Kanawha City for many years.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Brad Rhodes; and nephews, Brad Allen and Charles Bradley Rhodes Jr.
She is survived by her son, Carl "CW" McCormick Jr.; grandson, Colby McCormick; granddaughter, Kylee McCormick, all of Charleston; and uncle, Sheridan (Patsy) Jones of Walton.
Due to the COVID-19, there will not be a service at this time.
