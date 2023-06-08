Thank you for Reading.

Gwena “Snookie” Kay Riley
GWENA "SNOOKIE" KAY RILEY of Dunbar, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the age of 87.

She was a graduate of Dunbar High School, and was a beloved, lifelong member of Dunbar United Methodist Church. She retired from BB&T Carson Insurance Agency.

