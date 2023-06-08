GWENA "SNOOKIE" KAY RILEY of Dunbar, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the age of 87.
She was a graduate of Dunbar High School, and was a beloved, lifelong member of Dunbar United Methodist Church. She retired from BB&T Carson Insurance Agency.
Snookie was preceded in death by the love of her life for 67 years, Issac "Ike" B. Riley, Jr, along with her parents Walt and Tressie Ranson; and sister-in-law, Shirley Ranson
Left to cherish her memory and love are her daughters; Terri Martin (Randy) and Sally McCoy (JR); grandchildren, Scott Martin, Jason Martin (Sarah), Jordan McCoy (Brian Chandler), and Justin Riley; great-grandchildren, Owen, Paige, Carly, Riley, Kaylee, Allie, Colson, Coverson; brother, Harold Ranson; and a host of other family and friends.
Special thank you to Sally and JR (and Pickles) for Snookie's special room in their home and for taking such good care of her; the staff members at Dunbar Genesis Center, Thomas Hospital, and HospiceCare for her wonderful care, and all the loving prayers from family and friends.
A memorial service will be Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Dunbar United Methodist Church.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Avenue, Dunbar WV 25064 or Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.