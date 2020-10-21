Gwendalyn Hudgins

GWENDALYN GLORIA JEAN RENICK HUDGINS, 71, born June 5, 1949 to Naurice Hudell Renick and Jessie Mae Renick, passed away October 9, 2020. She was a graduate of Charleston High School in Charleston, WV. Gloria worked as a phlebotomist at CAMC Memorial and was a self-employed beautician. She was also a member of Rhododendron Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star and Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, William Harris. Her husband, Paul Tyrone Hudgins, died only a few days after she did.
Left to cherish Gloria's memory is son, Michael Hudgins, daughter, Vieka Hudgins, both of Charleston, WV, grandchildren; Chris Hudgins of Palm Bay, FL and Simone Barrett of Charleston, WV, seven great grandchildren, aunt, Alice Williams of Charleston, WV, sisters-in-law; Lorraine Easley, Mary Holman( Lester) and Carolyn Hudgins of Columbus, OH, Queen Redd of Dallas, TX, Carrie Matt and Irene Hudgins of Charleston, WV, brothers-in-law; Ralph Hudgins and Robert Hudgins of Columbus, OH, and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral service is Friday, October 23, 12 p.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including face coverings.
You may send condolences to the Hudgins family at callenderfuneralhome.com.