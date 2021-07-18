GWENDOLYN CAROL WHITE, age 75 of Conway, SC passed away Sunday July 4th, 2021 peacefully in her home.
Born October 11, 1945 in Clay WV. The daughter of Richard Stanley Myers Sr and Ruby Clarice Myers (Ramsey). Gwendolyn had retired from the admissions department after 30yrs of dedicated service at Conway Medical Center. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Brenda Joyce Franklin, brother Richard Stanley Myers Jr, beloved son Mark Allen White and best friend, love of her life Vincent Joe White.
Survived by her loving family, Son; Vincent Joe White II; Daughter; Lesa Jade Dominique White ; Granddaughter; Emma Shae Dominique White and Niece; Dana Robin O'Brien.
Gone but not forgotten.
Services will be private.
Cremation Services Direct of Myrtle Beach, SC is assisting the family.