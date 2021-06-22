GWENDOLYN CLAAR, 89 of Charleston passed on June 18, 2021 of a sudden illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Orvill and Nellie Fulks; her husband of nearly 70 years Robert W. Claar; brother, Jack Jeffers and sister Betty Foster.
She is survived by her children Jarrell E. Fulks (Debbie) of Charleston, Pamela Moore of Charleston and Danny Foster (Bobbi) of Charleston; sister Sharon Fain of Albuquerque NM; 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Gwenn was employed at Charleston Department Store for 39 years. She was known as the "shoe lady" to all who knew her there. She had a loyal and sweet devotion to her husband, her kids, grandkids and also loved her work-family and her friends.
A joint visitation for Bob and Gwenn will be held at Bollinger's Funeral Home, Charleston, on Friday June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m., with service following at 12 Noon, officiated by Pastor Richard Thompson.
A private family ceremony and burial will be held at Graceland Memorial Park.