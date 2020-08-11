Gwendolyn Elizabeth Good

GWENDOLYN ELIZABETH (BURFORD) GOOD, 95, of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020.
She was born August 19, 1924 to the late Ollie Herndon Burford and Lela (Boggess) Burford. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Carroll Good; sisters, Lillian Ferrell, Ernestine Burford, Minnie Petry, Christina Fields, Nettie Hopkins and brothers,Wade, Clifton, Alfred, Dorsey and Ollie Herndon, Jr.
She is survived by her brother, Delano Burford (Roxie) and sister, Roberta Guthrie. Also surviving are her children, Gregory (Cynthia) and Melinda; granddaughters, Syvannah (Joel) and Rachel (James); great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Saylor; bonus great-granddaughter, Jaidyn, and several nephews and nieces. Gwen was a kind and gentle person who cherished spending time with family and many friends, all who will greatly miss her.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, August 11, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with Pastor Aaron Jones and Rev. Al Mendez officiating.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.