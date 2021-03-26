GYNITH FRANCES LEWIS, 93, of Charleston, WV, passed away March 22, 2021 at Dunbar Center, Dunbar, WV. Born on November 6, 1927 in Dawes, WV, she was the daughter of the late Frank Ira Kingery and Madge Angelina Humphries. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Gynith retired from AT&T after 35 years of employment. An avid animal lover, she enjoyed feeding birds and squirrels. Above all, she loved her family more than anything.
She is survived by her daughter, Rene (Billy) Bevino; son, Barry (Sharon) Barfield; brother, Glen Kingery of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Brian Boggs and Danielle and Sarah Blaylock; great-grandchildren, Corey, Casey, Malia and Raegan Boggs, and Avienne and Alannah Blaylock, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stepping Stones Canine Fosters of WV at https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/stepping-stones-canine-fosters/5425/.
