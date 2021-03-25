Thank you for Reading.

GYNITH FRANCES LEWIS, 93, of Charleston, passed away March 22, 2021 at Dunbar Center in Dunbar. A Graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV. Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

