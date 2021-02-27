H. DALE BOGGS, 72, of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 26, 2021. At the time of his passing, Dale was at Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston, WV which is where Juanita resides.
Born November 24, 1948 in South Charleston, West Virginia to Hurshel and Ruby Boggs. He was graduate from South Charleston High School and Marshall University. In 1972 he married the love of his life Juanita Wilson.
Dale had an extensive career as a salesman for RJ Reynolds and Nestle until retirement. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and collecting vintage toys/antiques. Longtime member and Sunday school teacher at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. His kind and gentle disposition endeared him to all who met him.
Dale is survived by his wife of 48 years, Juanita, their 3 children, and 6 grandchildren. His daughter, Christy and Stan, and grandchildren Alexandria and Nicholas live in Cross Lanes. His daughter, Amy and Elden, and grandchildren Conner and Rachael live in Cross Lanes. His son, Steve and Sherry, and grandsons Luke and John live in Nitro. Dale is also survived by sister Kay Jaacks and husband Gary, of California. Dale is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins who are scattered throughout U.S.
A Celebration of Dale's life will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Greg Markins officiating. Visitation be from 10 a.m., till service time. If you are unable to attend Dale's service, you may access a live stream at stpaulsnitro.org. Burial will be in Ortin Heights Cemetery, Nitro.
Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing protocol should be followed, and there will be no meal after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro, WV.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro will be assisting Dale's family. You may send condolences to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.