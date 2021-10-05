H. M. "MIKE" ADAMS, 85, of Milton, West Virginia, passed from this life on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton with Reverend Tracy Call and Milton Masonic Lodge officiating. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Maggie Adams and four siblings, Edith Elaine Justice, Jack Adams, Geraldine Vinson, and Harry Phillip Adams. Surviving are his wife, Charlotte Blanchard Adams, and children, Paul Adams of Milton, Carla (Stuart) Warren of Hurricane, and Andrea (J.D.) Underwood of Milton, one granddaughter, Allyson Warren of Houston, Texas, and one grandson, Daniel Underwood of Milton. Michael founded Adams Printing and Supply in 1964 and served as President of Adams Hallmark for over 50 years. He served 18 years as the City Recorder of Milton. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Lebanon Lodge 68 and a Shriner with the Beni Kedem Shrine of Charleston. He was a longtime member of Milton Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and trustee, and as a faithful member of the Milton Baptist Church Choir, which he loved dearly. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.